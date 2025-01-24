NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is DGS Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

