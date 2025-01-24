NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s Largest Position

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,063,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 430,404 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.4% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,100,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.