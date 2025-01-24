Oppenheimer Raises Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $72.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s current price.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,088.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 420,057 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,565,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
