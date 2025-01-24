Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Position Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.81.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.1 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.76. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

