Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 50 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $235.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $235.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

