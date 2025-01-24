Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 708 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 39,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 509,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 121.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 257,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 358,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 172,561 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BAB opened at $26.17 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

