Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Sells 220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,555,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,910,838,000 after buying an additional 743,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,030,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,667,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,559,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,275 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,857,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,268,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,233,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,106,000 after purchasing an additional 523,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $197.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.55. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $202.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

