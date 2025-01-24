Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,604 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Hovde Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $6,204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,070. This represents a 28.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $383,114.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,283.85. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,661 shares of company stock worth $9,563,127 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470,334.57 billion. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.72%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

