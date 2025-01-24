Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$88.52 and traded as high as C$95.37. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$91.35, with a volume of 186,946 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.22. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

