Q1 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

DTE stock opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $131.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $13,355,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

