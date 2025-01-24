Q4 Earnings Estimate for Illumina Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.63.

Illumina Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26. Illumina has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Trust purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 448,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 172,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

