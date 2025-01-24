Q4 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics Decreased by Analyst

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

STLD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,723,707. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,763.75. This represents a 8.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $1,498,170. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 85.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,295,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,007 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 116.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,018,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,434,000 after purchasing an additional 548,086 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,384,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,487,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 250,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 164,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

