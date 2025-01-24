Reliance (NYSE:RS) Given New $321.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.17.

Reliance Stock Up 0.2 %

RS opened at $287.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Reliance has a fifty-two week low of $256.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.69 and a 200-day moving average of $290.13.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Reliance’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total value of $2,014,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,574.10. This trade represents a 40.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Reliance by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Reliance by 27.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 35,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

