Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 96.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $940.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,013.88. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,560.30. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 575.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after buying an additional 2,656,173 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 203.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,070,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,181 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,045,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 763,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

