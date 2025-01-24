Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 157.45% from the company’s previous close.

RIGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RIGL stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.89 million, a PE ratio of 158.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $29.82.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.69. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 22,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.