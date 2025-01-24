RM (LON:RM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.47 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.46). RM shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.41), with a volume of 129,531 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30. The company has a market capitalization of £94.92 million, a PE ratio of -196.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

