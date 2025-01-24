Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787,704.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

