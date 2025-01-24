Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after buying an additional 83,015 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 75.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,950. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,859.40. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

