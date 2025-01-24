Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.59% and a net margin of 14.67%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $968,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,947,726.41. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock worth $5,106,149 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Seagate Technology by 96,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,668 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,484 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,475 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

