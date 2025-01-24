Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.59% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $968,701.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,149. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.