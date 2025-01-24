Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WS

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Worthington Steel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Worthington Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Steel’s FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of WS opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Worthington Steel has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,021 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Worthington Steel by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

