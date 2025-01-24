Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for LHX

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $13.07 per share.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.19.

NYSE LHX opened at $219.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

