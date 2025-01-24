SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 5,508 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $197.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $202.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

