Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.96. Sims shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 1,447 shares traded.

Sims Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

