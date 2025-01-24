Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.96. Sims shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 1,447 shares traded.
Sims Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.
About Sims
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sims
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.