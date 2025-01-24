Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 337.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,462,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,013,000 after purchasing an additional 972,075 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 333,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 279,124 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 601.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 257,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 220,628 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 228,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 179,438 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

