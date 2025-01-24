SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $92.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.