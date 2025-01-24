SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $598.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $495.53 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

