SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,538,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 195.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after acquiring an additional 499,500 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 311,147 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,910.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 427,473 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,777,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

