Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $4,477,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,454,764.88. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $1,527,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,571.64. The trade was a 25.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,869 shares of company stock worth $8,778,152. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.98 and a fifty-two week high of $155.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

