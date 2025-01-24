SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

