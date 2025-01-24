Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.1 %

ZION stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787,704.90 billion. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.