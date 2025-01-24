Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

SNCY stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $578,221.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,464.55. The trade was a 31.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 59,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $1,004,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,516.60. This represents a 64.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,555 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 36.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 29.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

