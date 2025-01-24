Sunflower Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $235.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $235.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

