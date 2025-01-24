Susquehanna Boosts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $165.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $92.29 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.40 and its 200-day moving average is $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

