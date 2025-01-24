Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “negative” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 37.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

STX opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 58.59%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,947,726.41. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $5,106,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 96,580.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,668 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,484 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,475 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

