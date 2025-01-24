Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,923,000 after acquiring an additional 335,993 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,497,000 after purchasing an additional 267,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $551.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.52 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.