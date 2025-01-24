TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.81 and traded as high as C$4.00. TDb Split shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 26,500 shares changing hands.

TDb Split Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.14.

About TDb Split

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

