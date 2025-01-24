Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.29 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.81.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

