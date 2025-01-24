Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $3,781,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $131.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $92.29 and a one year high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.81.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

