Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $515.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.48.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $412.38 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,328,884,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

