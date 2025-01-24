The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,182,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,525 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 46,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,334,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

