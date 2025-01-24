The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $19,005,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,029,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.