The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $148.74 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.73.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

