The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $6,416,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,469,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 334,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

TD opened at $57.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7482 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Desjardins lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

