The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,532 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,864 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,467,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,202,000 after buying an additional 1,571,700 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,273,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,922,000 after buying an additional 892,183 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,825,000 after acquiring an additional 853,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %
TD opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
