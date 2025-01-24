The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 512,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $63,949,850.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,476 shares in the company, valued at $30,354,152.92. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,684 shares of company stock worth $68,444,576. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $119.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.