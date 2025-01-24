Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.26 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.10). Totally shares last traded at GBX 8.28 ($0.10), with a volume of 518,673 shares.

Totally Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.85.

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported GBX 0.02 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Totally had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. On average, analysts expect that Totally plc will post 0.2997003 EPS for the current year.

About Totally

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

