Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and traded as high as $56.48. Trend Micro shares last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 1,459 shares changing hands.

Trend Micro Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.64.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

