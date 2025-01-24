Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Begins Coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI)

Analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

SEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

SEI stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,277 shares in the company, valued at $272,151.44. This represents a 32.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

