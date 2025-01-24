Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.04. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 83,167 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 million, a P/E ratio of -103,000.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOUR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Tuniu by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tuniu by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

